BCB and NPG Packaging and Plastics Inc launch 20/20 Cricket tournament for Upper Corentyne teams

Kaieteur Sports – The Cricket teams in the Upper Corentyne would soon be involved in another tournament as the Berbice Cricket Board forges ahead with the hosting of another tournament. On Tuesday last, BCB President Hilbert Foster accompanied by senior cricket coach, Winston Smith visited the offices of Nand Persaud Ganesh Packaging Inc (NPG Inc) to officially launch a twenty overs (20/20) tournament for Upper Corentyne teams.

Foster stated that the 20/20 tournament would be for teams located at No.35 Village in Central Corentyne to Moleson Creek including the Black Bush Polder area. The tournament would be played on a knockout format and it would start after the completion of the Dave’s West Indian 40 overs tournament is completed.

Foster stated that apart from the Berbicewide tournaments, the BCB and the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association had organized several tournaments for the sub-area. They include the Vishnu Super Store 40 overs, Dave West Indian 40 overs and the Baijnauth Primary School under11 among others.

The final of the delayed Upper Corentyne Price is Right 20/20 tournament saw close to $1M worth of prizes shared out to the top teams and performers in the tournament. The champions No. 72 Cut and Load carried home $400,000, the runner up $200,000 and the Man of the Finals $100,000. Other attractive prizes were also shared out to the best batter, best bowler among others.

The Berbice Cricket Board would like to inform clubs that the tournament would be using the red ball and would start at 1PM sharp. Captains are expected to be at the venues by 12:30pm or their rights to spinning the toss would be forfeit. Walkovers shall be granted half hour after the scheduled start of the play. The BCB would also like to inform teams that only players from the area are allowed to play unless they have a long standing relationship with a particular club.

Foster noted that the BCB has placed special emphasis on the development of cricket in the Upper Corentyne area. Apart from hosting numerous junior and senior cricket tournaments, the BCB has assisted clubs and players with cricket gear, practice nets, bowling machines, cricket balls, coaching equipment, educational grants, scorebooks, grass cutters, water pitchers, pitch covers, bicycles, coaching manuals and youth information booklets among other items. The BCB has also organized annual cricket academy, numerous coaching clinics and personal development programmes for youths in the area.

Among the teams expected to participate in the BCB/NPG Packaging Inc. 20/20 tournament are No. 72 Cut and Load, No.72 All Stars, Skeldon, No. 43, No. 64 Fighting Marines, No. 35 Explosion, Radha Krishna, Line Path, No. Vikings and Dukestown. Managing Direction of NPG Packing Inc. Surendra Ganesh expressed his appreciation for the development taking place in Berbice Cricket. Ganesh stated that he was delighted to sponsor the tournament and expressed confident that the 20/20 Cup would be a success.