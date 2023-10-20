Shipping company manager held as police probe guns-in barrel bust

Kaieteur News – The manager of a shipping company has been taken into custody as police investigate the interception of a barrel containing several guns as well as drugs at the Laparkan’s bond at the Cheddi Jagan Airport.

Eight 9mm pistols and 11.2 pounds of Cannabis sativa were found by law enforcement officials in a barrel posted into the country. The discovery was made during a routine customs check done at the bond at about 13:15hrs.

According to a police release, a 36-year-old Customs Officer was on duty at the Laparkan Bond, located at Timehri Road, when she examined a blue plastic barrel sent to a female of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice. The sender is a male from the Bronx, New York. The barrel was shipped by BL Abrigo Shipping LAZA, located in Brooklyn, New York, with a local address at Third Street, La Penitence, Georgetown.

On examination, it was discovered that the barrel contained a quantity of clothing, five footwear, thirteen bottles of Moët champagne, two bottles of Hennessy, one body scrub, two bottles of peanut butter, five bottles of body oil, five tubs of body butter, five queen size floral bed sheets, one XBox with one control, three packets of small zip lock bags, one green lunch bowl, 31 small transparent containers, 25 small containers, eight 9mm pistols with magazines (with serial numbers filed out), and five bulky transparent plastic parcels containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis which, when weighed, amounted to 11.2 pounds. A 32-year-old female manager at BL Abrigo Shipping LAZA, who resides at Success, East Coast Demerara went to the bond to ‘clear’ the barrel on behalf of the company, was interviewed by investigators and was taken into custody. Police took custody of the barrel, along with the narcotics. Investigation is in progress.