Shipping company launches “Less than container load” service

Kaieteur News – Local company, Tropical Shipping, on Thursday launched its “Less than container load” service between Puerto Rico to Guyana.

The service, according to the company, caters for the large influx of trade from the country’s growing economy.

Glenis Hodge, Country Manager of Tropical Shipping, who spoke during the launching of the service at the company’s office at the Muneshwers Wharf on Water Street, said the service caters the shipping of small loads. “This service is being done to help facilitate trade, because even though people come from San Juan to Guyana with containers, I know there are many people out there who would like to bring less than container loads to Guyana from San Juan,” she said.

She noted that the transit time of the shipment is 9 days, and when considering the distance between the two ports, she described the period as “an excellent transit time, to get your things together.”

Hodge further noted, “We’re always looking for ways to bring more trade in; we’re always looking for ways to connect to our shippers and our consignees.”

She said the company is aware of the trade market and since there is cargo in San Juan and a need for same to be shipped to Guyana, the company decided to bridge the gap.

Maria del Mar Rodriguez, Assistant Vice President Hispaniola and USVI Islands at Tropical Shipping said that the company is excited to launch the service. “What a great way to connect the Caribbean and provide an additional service,” she said.

“Customers can just deliver their cargo to our warehouse anywhere between Monday to Friday, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm and we just need a copy of a commercial invoice or the declared value of what we’re shipping,” she said.

In addition, she noted that customers can make bookings online via the company’s website-tropical.com – and upload all their documents. “The consignee in Guyana will be able to see if their cargo was actually received by the warehouse automatically,” she added.

She went on to say that Puerto Rico has many suppliers of goods from Guyana, adding that the entity has systems in place to support this system of reciprocal trade.

President of Tropical Shipping, Mark Lopez, said that the service compliments its existing service. “We’re excited about it. This complements our existing 6-day transit of the United States on both LCL and SAL, and on 3-day transit from Trinidad. We’re very excited to be adding services as the need requires here in Guyana.”

He said that next year the company will be celebrating 30 years of weekly service in Guyana and it will partner with Guyanese importers to help build the economy and provide a seamless supply chain.

At Thursday’s event, the company’s officials said the firm is proud of their track record. They noted that the firm is proud to support Guyana’s evolving petroleum sector.