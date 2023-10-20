Latest update October 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Peter Lewis Asphalt Sales & Construction Services Big Man Cricket2 semifinals & final on this weekend

Oct 20, 2023 Sports

– Powered by Blue Waters as the official water for big man cricket

Kaieteur Sports – The 2023 BIG MAN CRICKET-2@ O40s T25 tournament concludes this weekend with the 4 top teams competing in the semifinals.

On Saturday, Essequibo Masters will host Regal at the Relance ground, whilst both Everest Masters and West Bank Warriors will be at a neutral venue in Enterprise for their semifinal.

The winners of the 2 semifinals will clash in the finals at the Everest Cricket Club ground on Sunday.Umpires and teams are required to strictly adhere to the times published for matches.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 16, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Listen how Jagdeo going against all the oil experts in the world to full Exxon’s pockets.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Allicock punches ticket to boxing quarter-finals at Pan Am Games

Allicock punches ticket to boxing quarter-finals at Pan Am Games

Oct 20, 2023

…Jackman narrowly defeated By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The opening day of boxing at the Pan Am Games in Chile brought a mix of outcomes for Guyana’s Alesha Jackman and Keevin...
Read More
Essequibo set to join ‘Guinness Greatness of the Streets’ football tournament

Essequibo set to join ‘Guinness Greatness of...

Oct 20, 2023

 2nd Annual Randolph ‘Duckie’ Singh Memorial Cycle event set for October 28

 2nd Annual Randolph ‘Duckie’ Singh Memorial...

Oct 20, 2023

Female coaches given the nod to serve as coach in Men’s PSL for the first time

Female coaches given the nod to serve as coach in...

Oct 20, 2023

Peter Lewis Asphalt Sales & Construction Services Big Man Cricket2 semifinals & final on this weekend

Peter Lewis Asphalt Sales & Construction...

Oct 20, 2023

Forde hails Golden Jaguars’ success

Forde hails Golden Jaguars’ success

Oct 20, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]