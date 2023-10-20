Peter Lewis Asphalt Sales & Construction Services Big Man Cricket2 semifinals & final on this weekend

– Powered by Blue Waters as the official water for big man cricket

Kaieteur Sports – The 2023 BIG MAN CRICKET-2@ O40s T25 tournament concludes this weekend with the 4 top teams competing in the semifinals.

On Saturday, Essequibo Masters will host Regal at the Relance ground, whilst both Everest Masters and West Bank Warriors will be at a neutral venue in Enterprise for their semifinal.

The winners of the 2 semifinals will clash in the finals at the Everest Cricket Club ground on Sunday. Umpires and teams are required to strictly adhere to the times published for matches.