More than 300 households to benefit from Government 30,000 solar panel project

Kaieteur News – More than 300 households in the Mabaruma Sub-region are to benefit from solar panels as part of the government’s 30,000 solar panel project.
This information was disclosed in a release issued on Thursday, by the Ministry of Housing and Water.
The Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, led the distribution exercise along with Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentol Ashley and other regional’s on Wednesday.
Notably, some 97 solar panels were distributed in Imbotero, 22 in Morawhanna, 58 in Hobodeia, 68 in Hostoquai, 55 in Assakata, and 12 in Lower Koriabo. In addition to that during the Minister’s visit to Hotoquai, he handed over a tractor to the Village Council.
