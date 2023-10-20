H@rd Truths by GHK Lall – Chris Ram, Shell PLC and Guyanese

Kaieteur News – Mr. Christopher Ram, Chartered Accountant and attorney-at-law, has written at least two letters, and contributed to one news article about two transactions involving Exxon and Shell plc. One was in 2009, the other was in 2011. Together they encircled 50 percent of the now world famous Stabroek Block.

The transactions are revealing in that there is no record of either in the accounting books of Exxon or Shell, plc. Whatever these two commercial transactions meant at the core, of one thing all Guyanese should be certain, they had to represent considerable amounts of money moving from Shell to Exxon, in whatever from (arrangements or schemes) such took. Yet, not a single Guyanese has stepped forward and asked: what the hell is happening here? Why is this so? Where is the Government of Guyana on this? Why is everybody on an unending roll of thunderous silence?

I would think that those Guyanese who call themselves superpatriots would be up in arms. The conclusion from this corner is that superPACs jump the line in front of superpatriots. Don’t do anything to rub Bharat Jagdeo the wrong way. Don’t say anything that would rock the Exxon aircraft carrier docked in Guyana. Don’t open mouth or pick up pen that could result in isolation, demonization, and criminalization. The PPP Government and its top henchmen and their hatchet men are good at all those actions that drive fear into Guyanese; plus, there is always the pocket to consider, and how the flow could dry up.

The two transactions between Exxon and Shell plc have generated neither phrase nor syllable from the likes of Mr. Alistair Routledge, and his team of spinmeisters and googley artists. Perhaps, this was one of those cases of a cosmically ordained “systems glitch.” Whatever they are, those two deals between Exxon and Shell plc were not free, but highly probably amounted to many American millions. Exxon does not giveaway anything for free, not when a competitor is in the mix. Unless there was some corporate conspiracy hatched that dismissed the rights of these C&N (think slurs) people, which seems more in keeping with Exxon’s standards.

Even if the dealings were on a contingency setup, then the Guyana Government had to have been made aware beforehand, and to issue its seal of approval both times. Surprisingly, even that aspect of this scheme is not commented about, have not generated any feelings of anger at how this partnership relationship has been practised. If Exxon did communicate timely in the proper format, then it would, indeed, be shocking if the Guyana Government were to give its blessing (twice) and with nothing coming into this country’s coffers then, or when Exxon finalized its accounting records. Mr. Routledge did sell this nation on the integrity of those records, so it would be most helpful if he could consent to clear the air on what went wrong, and why the books are blank. That is, unless there is that Black Swan development, which is that Mr. Ram got his marbles all mixed up, and he is now imagining things.

I, for one, would dismiss out of hand any information forthcoming from any Exxon source that the Shell plc deals were of some unique structure that resulted in no money on the execution of the deals, nor anything at all thereafter. To explore or prospect or do any kind of work in Guyana’s Stabroek is a privilege, and it is not Exxon’s to divvy up and dole out according to the contrivances and possible caprices that find favor with sophisticated corporations. This is the unthinkable that is unrecorded, and which is now unmentionable. By anybody from anywhere, ranging from Mr. Routledge (Exxon) to VP Jagdeo (Guyana) to the punditocracy (media) to the ministry (natural resources) to the hangers on and soup suckers (social media), now all struck dumb.

I would have thought that this massive national patrimony was looked upon by locals as something to be watched over vigilantly, as if were a sacred duty. Half of the Stabroek Block sliced off and made to dance at Exxon’s dictates, and 800,000 Guyanese comport themselves as if under fearful siege, like some imperiled brethren in the tensest part of the Middle East right now. Still, it would be encouraging to hear or read one Guyanese from the PPP side of the local mental ghetto, one from the PNC corner of the domestic squatting area, possessing some nuts, by simply saying, asking, what’s going on? What did Exxon and Shell plc secretly work out between themselves, and what kind of stink and ‘dutty’ fix the two corporate leviathans put on Guyana?

I feel stained by writing about this. But the thick blanket of silence in today’s Guyana stands as a testimony to the tragedy that is this country. For it discloses in the most blinding of terms the value that Guyanese place on the national patrimony that is theirs. To grovel and crawl before Routledge is a blessing for most Guyanese. To prostrate self under the heel of Jagdeo is celestial happiness for almost every citizen of Oil Guyana. Chris Ram did some donkey work to unravel the Exxon-Shell puzzle (still unsolved). Perhaps, I am a bigger jackass for even caring anymore.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of this newspaper and its affiliates.)