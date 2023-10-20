Female coaches given the nod to serve as coach in Men’s PSL for the first time

Latest update October 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 20, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Former England spinner Alex Hartley is set to be confirmed as assistant spin coach at men’s Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans.
Hartley, 30, was part of England’s World Cup-winning side in 2017 and retired from cricket in August.
She remains a broadcaster on BBC Test Match Special and hosts the No Balls podcast with England’s Kate Cross.
Former Ireland player Catherine Dalton has also joined the franchise as a fast-bowling coach.
Dalton, also 30, and Hartley will be the first female coaches in the PSL.
Dalton played four one-day internationals and four T20s for Ireland and still represents Essex in women’s county cricket alongside her coaching career.
“It’s not lost on me the groundbreaking moment for a female fast-bowling coach to be working in a major men’s T20 franchise,” said Dalton.
“I am very humbled by the opportunity and cannot wait to hopefully help make a difference on multiple levels.”
Former England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has been coaching men’s cricket with Sussex since 2021 and with Manchester Originals in The Hundred, while ex-England coach Lisa Keightley has worked with Paarl Royals in the SA20, South Africa’s franchise competition.
The squads for the PSL have not been confirmed yet but the competition is set to begin on February 8. (BBC Sport)
