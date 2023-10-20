Essequibo set to join ‘Guinness Greatness of the Streets’ football tournament

Latest update October 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 20, 2023 Sports
– As organizers seek to kick off action next month
Kaieteur Sports – The 14th edition of the highly-anticipated ‘Guinness Greatness of the Streets’ football tournament is set to break new ground as the Cinderella County of Essequibo will now be added to the mix for the first time, as organizers look to potentially rollout soccer action from next month.
Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste, during Wednesday Night’s brief launch at the Grill and Jerk Guinness Bar on South Road, said the tournament is being earmarked for next month, November 2023 as the potential start date for the event.
According to Baptiste, they have already sent their request to the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports but have not gotten a reply to date, but expects some movement in the weeks to come.
“We’ve are trying to start in November, currently we are looking at potential. We’ve sent correspondence to the Ministry but we haven’t gotten any feedback since. However, we hope to get some feedback in the weeks to come; then we will soon roll out our plan for November with the Georgetown leg”.
When officially kicked off, the popular competition is set to run from about 4 to 6 months roughly. The Guinness Brand boss also said Essequibo has been on the radar for some time now and with logistical issues finally sorted, Cinderella County can soon expect soccer action in their neck of the woods.
“This will be our first time going to Essequibo, once we would have done that we would have touched all the regions. The decision has been long coming, because the Essequibians have been asking us for the event but because of logistical reasons it was a bit difficult. Now we have ironed out those issues so now we could not have them waiting any longer; hence our reason for going to Essequibo”.
This upcoming edition of the competition is expected to be biggest to date according to the organisers as they seek to eclipse the previous seasons of the event, which is among one of the most successful sports tournaments in Guyana.
