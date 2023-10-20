De dress code for schools needs putting right

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh, it’s time for a dress code revision in our public schools! These young children are strutting into school like they’re on a fashion runway, and it’s time the Ministry of Education stepped in to set things right.

Back in dem boys’ days, we had a simple dress code – no fuss, no muss. Our trousers were made from soft fabric, not like the hard pants some of these boys are wearing today. And bell-bottoms? Forget about it! We didn’t even dream of it. But now, it’s not about bell-bottoms; it’s all about tight-bottoms! These pants are so snug; they look like they were spray-painted on.

And what’s with the socks’ situation? Back in the day, you had to wear shoes or boots, none of them fancy sneakers. And your socks? They had to be black for boys and white for girls. But some of these kids today are wearing neon-coloured socks, patterned socks, and socks that probably have a satellite dish attached. The socks are so loud; you can hear them from a mile away.

Now, let’s talk about the girls. Back then, their skirts or dresses had to be at least an inch below the knees. You had to dress modestly. And, of course, undergarments were non-negotiable – no one wanted to see your private collection. Back then lipstick, nail polish and jewellery were outlawed. We need some consistency and uniformity in the dress code. It’s time for the Ministry of Education to step in and put their foot down. Let’s bring back the good old days of sensible attire, where students look like they’re going to school, not to a fashion show. It’s time to ditch the tight-bottoms, neon socks, and short skirts and get back to basics.

Talk Half! Leff Half!