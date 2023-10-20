Chinese, Dutch firms in the hunt for contract to build Corentyne River Bridge

Kaieteur News – Three international companies hailing from the Netherlands and China are now the only firms competing for the contract to build the Corentyne River Bridge between Guyana and Suriname.

According to information provided by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), the firms that submitted proposals for the contract are: Ballast Nedam Infra Suriname (Netherlands); China Railway Caribbean Company Limited; and China Road & Bridge Corporation.

Kaieteur News understands that these three firms were part of a list of five that the Ministry of Public Works had stated were pre-qualified for the project. The Corentyne River Bridge, is a project being embarked on by both the Governments of Guyana and Suriname. The bridge will be constructed using the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Maintain (DBFOM) model. It will be done through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement. This means that the successful contractor or joint venture will be responsible for its final design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance.

The bridge, as previously stated by the Public Works Ministry will span the Corentyne River from South Drain in Suriname to Moleson Creek in Guyana, and is slated to have a life span of 100 years. In May 2022, the consultancy assignment for the Feasibility Study and Detailed Designs for the Construction of the bridge were awarded to WSP Caribbean, amounting to US$2 million. The assignment included various works such as topographic assessment, hydraulic and hydrographic studies, traffic demand analysis, financial and economic evaluation, environmental assessment, and the preliminary design of the bridge and roads.

The bridge will span approximately 1,100 metres in length with 22 spans measuring 50 metres each. The sub-structure will be designed to withstand minor vessel impact. The carriageway is expected to span around 10.05 metres, accommodating two lanes under regular conditions and three lanes during emergencies or controlled situations. Additionally, the bridge will feature utilities inside the box girder, which will include an inspection path width of 260 metres, among other features.

The infrastructure project holds immense potential for fostering economic growth, strengthening regional integration, and improving transportation links between the two neighbouring nations.

In a Department of Public Information article yesterday, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill while engaging residents at Black Bush Polder highlighted that the Corentyne River Bridge will facilitate the movement of goods to Suriname, allowing farmers to transport their produce with ease.

“So, we are opening up a new corridor of connectivity that will open up you the farmers of Black Bush Polder to new markets with the Corentyne River bridge,” he said.