‘Be wary of land fraud traps’ – Housing Ministry

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing on Wednesday urged members of the public to be wary of fraud traps in relation to house lot allocations.

A former policeman, now taxi driver, of Eccles New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 charged with fraud when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged that between March 1 and July 26, 2021 David Singh conspired with person (s) unknown to defraud Kuntie Kumarie of the sum of $2,815,000 while pretending to be employed by the Central Housing and Planning Authority and promising to help her acquire a plot of land.

Singh pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Rhondel Weaver and was granted bail in the sum of $150,000. Bail conditions include lodging his passport at the court and reporting to the Criminal Investigation Department every two weeks pending the trial, a statement from the Ministry of Housing said.

Singh was caught due to collaborative efforts between the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Ministry of Housing’s Enforcement Department.

Meanwhile, in the statement, the Ministry said that all legitimate house lot transactions are done via its main and regional offices.

In an effort to curb the fraudulent practice, the Ministry said, “Please be reminded that all legitimate house lot allocation or sale of turn-key homes are done at the Ministry’s main Office, Regional offices and announced Dream Realise events, where official receipts are issued. The Ministry does not conduct transactions, be it sale of land or housing unit through any third party.”