Bandit shot, mowed down by victim during failed robbery

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old security guard was arrested on Thursday night after he was shot to his right leg by a contractor who was moments earlier attacked and robbed by three men at a restaurant at the Success Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to the police, the 29-year-old contractor who is also a gold miner, of Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was attacked and robbed around 20:27 hrs on Wednesday at the Classic Chinese Restaurant at Success Railway Embankment, ECD.

Police said the victim was relieved of his licensed 9MM pistol by three identifiable male suspects who walked into the restaurant and attacked the man and others. One of the bandits was armed with a firearm.

The police noted that the victim was imbibing with his father and friends when he observed the three suspects. The bandits rushed into the restaurant and one of the men who was armed with a handgun, pointed same towards the victim while demanding his valuables and cash.

During a scuffle for the victim’s firearm, one of the bandits was shot in his right leg. The men then ran out of the restaurant in a western direction with the victim’s firearm.

Police said the victim used his vehicle and chased after the injured bandit who had the man’s firearm in his possession at the time. The victim observed the bandit heading south along the roadway on foot and drove his vehicle into the suspect, which caused him to sustain further injuries.

The victim then retrieved his firearm with 15 rounds and reported the incident to the police.

Police said the injured suspect was arrested and he was subsequently identified as a security guard of ‘B’ Field, Sophia. The man was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was admitted as a patient under police guard.

Police detectives combed the area where the incident occurred and retrieved closed circuit television (CCTV) footage for analysis.

The victim’s firearm and ammunition were lodged as further investigations are ongoing, the police noted.