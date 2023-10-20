Latest update October 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Allicock punches ticket to boxing quarter-finals at Pan Am Games

Oct 20, 2023 Sports

…Jackman narrowly defeated

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The opening day of boxing at the Pan Am Games in Chile brought a mix of outcomes for Guyana’s Alesha Jackman and Keevin Allicock.

Jackman, fighting in the women’s 66kg category, faced a challenging third-round stoppage against Lucia Perez of Argentina, bringing her journey in Santiago to an end.

In contrast, Allicock, in the 57kg class, had a promising start in his quest for the podium, securing a second-round stoppage victory over Panama’s Javier Ibarguen.

Allicock advanced to the quarter-finals where he would face American Jahmal Harvey on Monday.

Allicock outclassed his Panamanian opponent in the first round and continued to dominate in round two, ultimately proving to be too much for Ibarguen.

Keevin Allicock (right) connects a overhead right to Panama's Javier Ibargüen in their round-of-16 57kg bout at the Pan Am Games (Photo: GOA/Akeem Greene).

Egyptian referee Ishmael Osman halted the contest one minute and 32 seconds into the second round, granting Allicock his first win at the Pan Am Games and redemption for his narrow 2019 defeat to Lucas Fernández of Uruguay in the 56kg round-of-16.

Reflecting on his victory, Allicock stated, “I just used my experience in the ring. I mean, the win doesn’t build my confidence. My confidence is always in God, he gives me strength, but I dont underestimate my opponents, I just go in the ring and do my thing.”

On the other hand, Jackman, participating in her second major event following her involvement in the Women’s World Championship earlier this year, did not attain the results she had hoped for against Perez.

Alesha Jackman (left) connects with a left-hock to  Lucia Perez of Argentina during their 66kg clash at the Pan Am Games (photo: GOA/Akeem Greene)

The contest was stopped by the 31-year-old Argentinian one minute and 52 seconds into the third round.

“I didn’t get the results we were looking for, but I saw improvements from my training camp in Cuba, and I can say I performed better than I did in India (at the World Championships,” Jackman said.

According to the 19-year-old Jackman, “I know my coaches and the president (Steve Ninvalle), might be mad at the decision, but I did what I had to do, and everything was left up to the referee and the judges.”

Victorious! Guyana's Keevin Allicock (right) celebrates his 57kg round-of-16 win at Pan Am Games (photo: GOA/Akeem Greene).

The other boxers at the Pan Am Games are Desmond Amsterdam and Joel Williamson.

Twenty athletes, in the disciplines of Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Swimming, Weightlifting, and Esports, will represent Guyana at the 19th edition of the games, which traces its origins back to 1951.

The last boxing medal at the Pan Am Games was secured by Clive Atwell, who earned a bronze in the Men’s 54kg category at the 2007 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

