2nd Annual Randolph ‘Duckie’ Singh Memorial Cycle event set for October 28

Kaieteur Sports – Get ready to witness more cycling action as Flying Stars cycle Club gears up to host its second annual Randolph ‘Duckie’ Singh Memorial cycle road race, scheduled for October 28. This year’s event is expected to draw fierce competition from some of the nation’s top cyclists, making it an exhilarating spectacle for all.

The Flying Star Cycle Club, the driving force behind this memorial race, has revealed exciting details about the event. The race will feature a diverse range of participants, including seniors, juniors, veterans (both Under-50 and Over-50), as well as Pre-Juniors and Ladies races, all vying for glory on the road.

Meanwhile, the first annual Duckie’s Memorial Road Race was an event to remember; with top Guyanese cyclist Jamual John will be looking to retain the title at this year’s event. John won the first event; crossing the finish line at an impressive time of 31 minutes and 17 seconds.

The race, named in honour of Randolph ‘Duckie’ Singh, is a poignant tribute to a beloved figure in the local cycling scene. Randolph Singh, the former President of the Club, passed away in November 2021 at the age of 69 after battling a prolonged illness.

Beyond his contributions to the sport, Duckie Singh was known for his unwavering generosity, extending his support to athletes from various disciplines. He also owned Duckie’s General Store, a cherished establishment located at Russell and Sussex Streets in Charlestown.