Sod turned for $10M multipurpose shade house at GSA

Kaieteur News – The Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) yesterday held a simple ceremony to turn the sod for the construction of a multipurpose, $10M shade house.

The project is being funded by several agencies including the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), UK Aid, the United Nations and the Government of Canada.

Wilmont Garnett, Country Representative of IICA, said that the project will have several components. The facility will measure 30ft in width by 100ft in length. He said, “it’s going be a special shade house, because we’re also going to include a hydroponics component and an aquaponics component.”

Garnett said that the funding agencies are looking to establish a center of excellence, and they believe that they should start at the GSA. The agencies will be working along with the management of the GSA to determine how best they can continue to modernize the institution to make it a regional hub.

“With respect to the hydroponics and the aquaponics we will be incorporating fish, the tilapia and that will be consumed by the students here , and the fecal of the fish and what we call waste water also has a value to us in agriculture.”

Garnett noted that wastage from the aquaculture aspect of the project will be used to provide nutrients for the plants. He said IICA along with the other agencies partnered to build capacity at the GSA since the institution would be managing the operation of the shade house.

The agriculture official noted that IICA is working along with the Ministry of Agriculture to invite the private sector to partner with the on the venture which is deemed a “Climate Smart Agriculture” project.