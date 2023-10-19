Man remanded to prison for assaulting reputed wife

Latest update October 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old man was on Wednesday remanded to prison by Magistrate Leron Daly after he unlawfully assaulted Althea James on October 12, 2023 at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
Ewart George appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, before Magistrates Daly, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor objected to bail on strong grounds that the defendant had previous matters and is likely to harm the virtual complainant. Bail was refused and George was remanded to prison until November 22, 2023.
