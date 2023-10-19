Major plans for the Caribbean Clash of Champions VVIP Section

Kaieteur Sports – Hailed as, ‘The most anticipated racing event for 2023’ The Caribbean Clash Of Champions has created a major buzz throughout the motor sport fraternity and by extension the Caribbean. The event will be hosted and executed by the local governing body the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC). The international circuit racing event is carded for 5th of November 2023 at the South Dakota Circuit. Competitors from the USA and across the Caribbean will battle our local drivers for the most anticipated motor sport event locally to end 2023. Patrons can look forward to jam packed day of excitement as the sound of the engines and the smell of burning fuel from the race cars overcome South Dakota.

Similar to Formula 1 Racing and other international racing events the VVIP elevated section is considered the most sought-after tickets. The all new VVIP Deck will be executed and managed by AJM Enterprise, a subsidiary of Jumbo Jet who is known for their lavish food and beverage filled events. The new VVIP Experience will take multiple dimensions with the introduction of a new area chosen for its proximity to the pit and the view of the track.

Patrons will be treated to a scrumptious breakfast, lunch & dinner while utilizing the open bar that is well stocked with top shelf liquor. The area will be transformed to accommodate 600 seated with ample facilities to assure maximum peace of mind. Boasting of the largest ‘ever’ elevated deck to be constructed at South Dakota, all VVIP patrons will be given special parking a mere 130 feet from the said deck area. For patrons who require instant replays or close up footage at the turns and finish line, AJM Enterprises has secured the services of What’s Happening Guyana to cover the races.

AJM Enterprise is pushing the bar to another level through granting selective access to the pits where patrons can take pictures with their favorite drivers and cars. The venue will be decorated with luscious green turf carpet to create the ultimate VVIP experience that will complement the food court that will wow all in attendance.

The early bird tickets would be sold for $23,000 and accessible from all the AJM Committee members or through the GMRSC Executive. After the 1st issue of tickets is sold out the prices are expected to be raised accordingly.

When contacted AJM Enterprise CEO Nazrudeen Mohamed Jnr. commented, “This year we are raising the bar much higher than last year. This new area will definitely create the hype and will also be a perfect area for photos of all the cars that will be racing on that day. Every single car that will be racing at the Caribbean Clash Of The Champions will exit the pit 20 feet from our deck. The food will be provided by Grill Master who comes highly recommended to cater for the need of all our attendees. We will not overcrowd the deck to compromise the experience under no circumstances so please get your tickets early. Once we reach a quota that is manageable we will close off sale of tickets. For those interested in purchasing group tickets or to reserve a section on the deck can contact the GMRSC Office or the AJM Enterprise office for guidance and information. The experience of a lifetime never before seen in Guyana awaits you.”