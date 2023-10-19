Latest update October 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GRA Boss debunks misinformation from Exxon

Oct 19, 2023 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas

…US$214M audit closed

Kaieteur News – Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Godfrey Statia has set the record straight that the audit into ExxonMobil’s US$1.7B audit remains closed with US$214M in disputed sums.

Statia’s clarification comes on the heels of recent disclosures by Exxon Guyana’s Country Manager, Alistair Routledge that the audit remained ongoing. In fact, Routledge had said his company received a letter from GRA last week, indicating that the auditor, IHS Markit, was re-engaged in an effort review any further documentation that is available to substantiate the US$214M in queried sums.

GRA Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia

GRA Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia

Routledge’s comments during a press engagement with reporters on Tuesday were also in stark contrast with Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo’s announcement that the audit was closed. Kaieteur News even reminded the Country Manager of the latest position at the time by Dr. Jagdeo who serves as the chief policy maker for the sector but Routledge indicated that the letter from GRA indicates otherwise.

ExxonMobil Guyana Limited Country Manager, Alistair Routledge

ExxonMobil Guyana President, Alistair Routledge

GRA’s Commissioner General in a subsequent statement said the audit is closed. Statia said the letter he issued to Routledge seeking clarity to the said ‘Audit Report Recommendation Final’ should in ‘no way or form’ be construed as a change in the authority’s position. This newspaper subsequently reached out to ExxonMobil to understand if Routledge would be retracting his statement and if he is willing to produce the letter received from GRA. Up to the time of submission and publication of this report, no response was received from the oil giant.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 16, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

You hungry while the leaders giving away no less than 4M$ of your household money every year. And the opposition SILENT.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Allicock, Jackman puts Guyana on show at Pan Am Games today

Allicock, Jackman puts Guyana on show at Pan Am Games today

Oct 19, 2023

…Ninvalle wishes boxers well ahead of Olympic qualification  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Boxers Alesha Jackman and Keevin Allicock will step into the ring today in Santiago, Chile,...
Read More
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs for 4th straight win at Cricket World Cup

New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs for 4th...

Oct 19, 2023

Major plans for the Caribbean Clash of Champions VVIP Section

Major plans for the Caribbean Clash of Champions...

Oct 19, 2023

Cricket West Indies (CWI) accelerates Governance Reform

Cricket West Indies (CWI) accelerates Governance...

Oct 19, 2023

Lionel Messi scores 2 in Argentina’s World Cup qualifying win over Peru; Brazil’s Neymar injured

Lionel Messi scores 2 in Argentina’s World...

Oct 19, 2023

Linden secures second win in thrilling Rupununi clash

Linden secures second win in thrilling Rupununi...

Oct 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Israel practices apartheid

    Kaieteur News – Guyana broke off all relations with South Africa over that country’s practice of apartheid. Burnham... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]