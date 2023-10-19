GRA Boss debunks misinformation from Exxon

…US$214M audit closed

Kaieteur News – Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Godfrey Statia has set the record straight that the audit into ExxonMobil’s US$1.7B audit remains closed with US$214M in disputed sums.

Statia’s clarification comes on the heels of recent disclosures by Exxon Guyana’s Country Manager, Alistair Routledge that the audit remained ongoing. In fact, Routledge had said his company received a letter from GRA last week, indicating that the auditor, IHS Markit, was re-engaged in an effort review any further documentation that is available to substantiate the US$214M in queried sums.

Routledge’s comments during a press engagement with reporters on Tuesday were also in stark contrast with Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo’s announcement that the audit was closed. Kaieteur News even reminded the Country Manager of the latest position at the time by Dr. Jagdeo who serves as the chief policy maker for the sector but Routledge indicated that the letter from GRA indicates otherwise.

GRA’s Commissioner General in a subsequent statement said the audit is closed. Statia said the letter he issued to Routledge seeking clarity to the said ‘Audit Report Recommendation Final’ should in ‘no way or form’ be construed as a change in the authority’s position. This newspaper subsequently reached out to ExxonMobil to understand if Routledge would be retracting his statement and if he is willing to produce the letter received from GRA. Up to the time of submission and publication of this report, no response was received from the oil giant.