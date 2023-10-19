‘Glass technician’ placed on $100,000 bail for alleged fraud

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old glass technician was on Wednesday placed on bail in the sum of $100,000 after he allegedly defrauded Shameer Mohammed of $3 million at Lamaha Street, Georgetown on August 2, 2023.

Christopher Collette of Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, before Magistrate Leron Daly, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty with an explanation. Corlette stated that he used the money to buy raw materials to execute the job and the work is almost completed. When the Magistrate asked the complainant if the defendant statement is true, he responded ‘Yes’. The accused was then granted bail in the sum of $100, 000 and the matter was adjourned to November 22, 2023.

It is alleged that one August 2, 2023, with the intent to defraud, Corlette obtained $3 million from Shameer Mohammed by falsely pretended that he is a glass technician and he is in the position to get the work done.