‘Glass technician’ placed on $100,000 bail for alleged fraud

Latest update October 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 19, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old glass technician was on Wednesday placed on bail in the sum of $100,000 after he allegedly defrauded Shameer Mohammed of $3 million at Lamaha Street, Georgetown on August 2, 2023.
Christopher Collette of Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, before Magistrate Leron Daly, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty with an explanation. Corlette stated that he used the money to buy raw materials to execute the job and the work is almost completed. When the Magistrate asked the complainant if the defendant statement is true, he responded ‘Yes’. The accused was then granted bail in the sum of $100, 000 and the matter was adjourned to November 22, 2023.
It is alleged that one August 2, 2023, with the intent to defraud, Corlette obtained $3 million from Shameer Mohammed by falsely pretended that he is a glass technician and he is in the position to get the work done.
You hungry while the leaders giving away no less than 4M$ of your household money every year. And the opposition SILENT.
Oct 19, 2023…Ninvalle wishes boxers well ahead of Olympic qualification By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Boxers Alesha Jackman and Keevin Allicock will step into the ring today in Santiago, Chile,...
Oct 19, 2023
Oct 19, 2023
Oct 19, 2023
Oct 19, 2023
Oct 19, 2023
Kaieteur News – Guyana broke off all relations with South Africa over that country’s practice of apartheid. Burnham... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]