Former health services director, Jevaughn Stephens passes away

Kaieteur News – Former Director of Health Services for Region Six, Jevaughn Stephens early Wednesday morning died at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Stephens had visited the hospital complaining of chest pains and died shortly after while being treated. Kaieteur News was told that his he might have suffered a heart attack.

In a Facebook message, the PNCR of which Stephens was a member, said it is shocked and saddened at his passing. The party expressed its deepest sympathy to his family, relatives and friends at this time.

President of the Berbice Cricket Board, Hilbert Foster also expressed sympathy to Stephens’ relatives. “Life can be so unpredictable sometimes but this one is very difficult to take. I cannot believe that Jevaughn Stephen is no more. He served as my Vice President at the BCB and also was known for his passion for the game. On behalf of my entire family, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, and the Berbice Cricket Board, I extend deepest condolences to his family especially his wife. Rest In Peace my friend and May Jesus and his angels grant you a resting place in his kingdom. Gone but would forever be in our hearts my friend,” Foster said in a Facebook post.