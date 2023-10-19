Eight guns, ammo, drugs found in barrel at CJIA

Kaieteur News – Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) James Singh has confirmed that a number of guns as well as a quantity of marijuana were found in a barrel at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Reports are that the bust was made by law enforcement agents at the Laparkan bond at the CJIA on Wednesday. The barrel was reportedly shipped to Guyana from a United States address.

Investigations into the bust are ongoing.