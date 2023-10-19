Duo placed on bail for assaulting each other at North Road

Latest update October 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Oct 19, 2023

Kaieteur News – Two women were on Wednesday placed on bail after appearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to the charge of unlawfully inflicted grievous bodily harm on each other.

Ashanti Bristol and Stisha Lovell both appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly, where the charge was read to them. They both pleaded not guilty and were granted bail with the condition that they bond to keep the peace.

Bristol was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 while Lovell was granted bail in the sum of $60,000.The matter was adjourned to November 22, 2023.

It is alleged that on October 7, 2023 at North Road Georgetown, both defendants unlawfully and maliciously assaulted each other.

Bristol sustained a cut on her right palm and as well as her left foot.

