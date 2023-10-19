Latest update October 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Corentyne businessman killed during robbery, suspect arrested

Oct 19, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the death of a popular 59-year-old Berbice businessman who was killed during a robbery at his home on Tuesday night.

Dead:  Akhbar Sain

Dead:  Akhbar Sain

Dead is Akhbar Sain, whose lifeless body was discovered at his home at Williamsburg, Corentyne where he operates a supermarket in the bottom flat of the building.

Reports are that around 02:30hrs on Wednesday a team of police officers responded to a report of alleged break-and- enter and larceny at the man’s business.

When the police arrived at the business entity, they observed the grill to the southern side of the businessman’s home was pried open. The police found the elderly man lying motionless on the floor of the supermarket. Blood was visible on his face.

The cashier area of the business was ransacked while Sain’s licensed firearm- a pistol and a magazine with eight .32 rounds of ammunition- was seen close to his body.

Several hours later, around 05:00hrs, while the police were processing the crime scene, the ranks found the suspect  hiding in the top flat of the businessman’s home. During a confrontation with the police, the man sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm.

The man was questioned and he allegedly confessed to killing the elderly man by hitting him in his head with a piece of wood during a scuffle. He was arrested and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital to be examined by a doctor.

News of Sain’s death sent shockwaves on the Corentyne as many recalled fond memories of the businessman.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 16, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

You hungry while the leaders giving away no less than 4M$ of your household money every year. And the opposition SILENT.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Allicock, Jackman puts Guyana on show at Pan Am Games today

Allicock, Jackman puts Guyana on show at Pan Am Games today

Oct 19, 2023

…Ninvalle wishes boxers well ahead of Olympic qualification  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Boxers Alesha Jackman and Keevin Allicock will step into the ring today in Santiago, Chile,...
Read More
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs for 4th straight win at Cricket World Cup

New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs for 4th...

Oct 19, 2023

Major plans for the Caribbean Clash of Champions VVIP Section

Major plans for the Caribbean Clash of Champions...

Oct 19, 2023

Cricket West Indies (CWI) accelerates Governance Reform

Cricket West Indies (CWI) accelerates Governance...

Oct 19, 2023

Lionel Messi scores 2 in Argentina’s World Cup qualifying win over Peru; Brazil’s Neymar injured

Lionel Messi scores 2 in Argentina’s World...

Oct 19, 2023

Linden secures second win in thrilling Rupununi clash

Linden secures second win in thrilling Rupununi...

Oct 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Israel practices apartheid

    Kaieteur News – Guyana broke off all relations with South Africa over that country’s practice of apartheid. Burnham... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]