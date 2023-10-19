Corentyne businessman killed during robbery, suspect arrested

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the death of a popular 59-year-old Berbice businessman who was killed during a robbery at his home on Tuesday night.

Dead is Akhbar Sain, whose lifeless body was discovered at his home at Williamsburg, Corentyne where he operates a supermarket in the bottom flat of the building.

Reports are that around 02:30hrs on Wednesday a team of police officers responded to a report of alleged break-and- enter and larceny at the man’s business.

When the police arrived at the business entity, they observed the grill to the southern side of the businessman’s home was pried open. The police found the elderly man lying motionless on the floor of the supermarket. Blood was visible on his face.

The cashier area of the business was ransacked while Sain’s licensed firearm- a pistol and a magazine with eight .32 rounds of ammunition- was seen close to his body.

Several hours later, around 05:00hrs, while the police were processing the crime scene, the ranks found the suspect hiding in the top flat of the businessman’s home. During a confrontation with the police, the man sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm.

The man was questioned and he allegedly confessed to killing the elderly man by hitting him in his head with a piece of wood during a scuffle. He was arrested and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital to be examined by a doctor.

News of Sain’s death sent shockwaves on the Corentyne as many recalled fond memories of the businessman.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.