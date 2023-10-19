Children’s homes in Guyana facing crisis as donors dwindle

Kaieteur News – Several children’s home around Guyana will soon face a crisis if donor support continues to dwindle, representatives of these institutions have said.

In interviews with representatives of these facilities yesterday, this publication was told that there is now an urgent need for corporate Guyana to focus on their operations, and create ‘charitable packages’ (in cash or kind) to ensure occupants of these homes enjoy all the necessities to make life a happy experience.

While at least two of the homes seemingly have managed to hold on to foreign donors, fluctuations and a significant decrease in local donors have been recorded.

Almost all of the Children’s homes around Guyana survive and operate on charitable offers; save for a few that receive assured financial offers from Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO’s), and other agencies.

At the St. John’s Bosco Boys Orphanage in Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, Sister Elizabeth Small was more than elated when she was contacted by our reporter.

She stated that the institute certainly deserved the publicity, as it serves as a way to get their voice out as it relates to their operations. “I am more than happy that you have contacted me. We have been around for a very long time, and times have been very challenging… If it was not for some of our ‘diehard donors’, I can only imagine what would have happened… We have some overseas donors who are still with us, and we are very thankful. However, there has been a significant decrease in our local sponsors. Then we have to deal with the issue of fluctuation… Sometimes you see them, and then they don’t come for a long time after… It’s very challenging, but we always try to keep our head above the water. When there is a decrease in donors, we suffer greatly since we are taking care of boys and girls who are growing rapidly”

She explained that there has been a decrease in donors over a two years period, and this has put pressure on the system. She however, noted that she is still appreciative of the overseas and local donors that still contribute to try to keep the ‘wheel spinning’

Small is urging the corporate public to assist them as the needs and demands of the growing children put a severe strain on the system. “If we don’t come up with ways to somehow monitor and restrict the items we have, we are heading for a crisis. These are growing children, and their demands are growing as well. As they grow, it means different size in clothing, bigger meals, not to mention toiletries for young ladies who may start menstruating… Just recently we have had to close the doors of the female dormitory and move them to another building…. You don’t want to keep grown girls in the same building with the males. Things are tough, and we can’t pretend that we don’t need all the help we can get,” Small said.

She added that they have tried on many attempts to seek aid from Government, but was not successful. “We have made many attempts to seek help at the government level, but have not been able to do so, because we have just received many promises, but nothing has happened until now.”

She reminded that for the buildings in which occupants are housed, there are also utility bills and other expenses. The home welcomes any additional help from both local and overseas donors, and interested persons can do so by calling phone number 222-2364.

Sources there explained also that they are faced with an even bigger task when occupants become adults, as they are responsible too for gearing them for the world of work.

They explained that as such, boys who have become adults are relocated to another building, and are sent to academic institutions to learn trades, so they can eventually earn for themselves. This too comes at an additional expense. Presently a few of the grown males are attending the Guyana Technical Institute in Georgetown.

THINGS TIGHT

Things are no different at the St. Ann’s Girl Orphanage in Georgetown. Sources there noted that occupants have been moved to this location, from the St. John’s Bosco Orphange, and taking care of them has become a more challenging task, which of course comes with extra expenses.

A representative explained that with the cost of living ever increasing, the cost of maintaining the growing girls too, is expanding. At this institution it is said that there is an absolute need for an increase of both local and foreign ‘charitable offers’ if it’s to function in the best interest of its occupants.

Folks there noted that the demands for food; clothing and toiletries have soared significantly, thus requiring urgent need for more donor efforts.

At the Joshua House Children’s Centre in Georgetown, things seemed a little more stable, since they have managed to hold on to most of their overseas sponsors, but they have experienced major fluctuations, and a decrease where the local donors are concerned.

The Administrator, Ms. Gladys Accra admitted that it was a big challenge to run an operation of that nature and they will always need any added help they can get.

She noted that some of their financial donors have dropped out but management is relentless in ‘putting their heads together’ to keep the ‘facility floating’.

“Some of our major financial donors have dropped out, and when this happens, we have to do all we can to stay afloat, and it’s not easy…We are thankful for the overseas families and other cash donors who still contribute to our cause… Not so long ago we have turned to ‘Food for the Poor Guyana Inc’ to assist and they have been doing a great job with helping out as well.

It takes a lot financially to operate any orphanage or children home, and when donors drop out it leaves an adverse impact on the institution”

She noted the institution is eager to have additional donors, and those desirous of giving can call phone number 226-8020 to donate cash or kind.