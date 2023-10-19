Businessman says being targeted by gang, after foiling robbery attempt

Kaieteur News – An East Ruimveldt, Georgetown businessman and his family remain tramautised as a ‘motor bike gang’ allegedly continues to terrorise them for over a week now.

A seemingly frustrated Leroy Macey, 51, said that for over two weeks now the six-member gang continues to target them at his home and business, located at 464, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown. According to Macey, his family had become the focus of what he called a ‘well known gang’ after he foiled one of their recent robbery attempts in the city.

“I can’t take much more of this…I reporting to the police, but every time they arrive (which is not often), these men already shoot up around my house and shop and gone them way…I have two young daughters and my wife is even afraid to go to the washroom at nights,” the businessman said.

The businessman explained while he is a driver for his employer Jaipaul Ramshamook of #1 Canal, West Bank Demerara. He also operates a small grocery and fruit shop on the bottom floor of his two-storey home. He said his employer has a contract to supply all of Banks DIH fast food outlets in the city with vegetables, ground provision, and fresh fruits. He said he would take his employer to ply his trade in the morning hours, and tend to his shop from around midday.

Macey told this publication that just over a week ago they were dropping off supplies at Banks DIH ‘OMG Fast Food Outlet’ on Sherriff Street, when he noticed a lone rider on a CG Motorcycle was trailing their van for quite a long time. He said as they were almost at the fast food joint, “out of nowhere five more riders appeared and joined the lone rider.”

“I followed my instincts. I know this was a set up, and I recognised some of them, since they were always frequenting the city on the motorbikes. So I drove past OMG at high speed, and stopped a short distance away. I was not going to back down…I approached them, and cuss them out good. They were mad and left the scene quickly because people started to gather around.”

Macey said the very evening after the foiled robbery attempt, was when all hell broke loose. “The same evening they arrived at my home, riding around and shooting up in the air, shouting ‘snitches gaf fe die’, ‘lick shot pon infarmas”.

He said in fear he closed his shop and retreated to the top floor of his house with his two daughters who were screaming. He said they spent about five minutes before riding off. According to the businessman, he made a report immediately after to the East La Penitence Police. He said ranks took a statement but have not arrested anyone, even though the gang members frequent the area regularly.

The businessman said that this gang has been tormenting his family relentlessly, and would even be circling the home in the nights, taunting him loudly, while making death threats.

He explained that many times he has to close his business prematurely, to escape their taunting, which sometimes occur in the evening. He said he has to close his shops for many days, and would be up at night for late hours, guarding his home, as threats of vandalism have also been made.

The man said that he has been to the East La Penitence Police Station very often to seek help, but feels that police are not taking the matter seriously.

When officers at this police station were contacted yesterday, they acknowledge receipt of the man’s report, and said they are presently investigating the matter. Sources are connecting this gang to a series of robberies around the Stabroek Market block, and bus drivers on the East Coast Park hinted that the gang two weeks ago tried to rob two passengers who were sleeping in West Berbice bound minibus.