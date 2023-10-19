’20 dead’ in Israel strike strikes on Rafah

Latest update October 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 19, 2023 News
…as US votes UN resolution calling for humanitarian pause in Israel-Hamas war
ALJAZEERA – During the last hour two bombardments took place in the southern area of the Gaza Strip, specifically Rafah district. Two residential buildings were levelled to the ground by the Israeli forces. Around 20 Palestinians were killed due to those attacks.
The Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip is continuing, every single place in the Gaza Strip has been hit by the ongoing strikes. Different air raids were also carried out in the north of the Gaza Strip, in the Jabalia refugee camp, a residential area that is full of a population that have been warned to evacuate, but people there refuse to evacuate, believing there is no safe shelter in the Gaza Strip.Twenty trucks are not enough. There are more than 500,000 Palestinians in the refugee shelters, and inside the Gaza Strip there are 2.3 million Palestinians. Yet there are still hundreds of trucks on the Egyptian side waiting to enter the Gaza Strip. The humanitarian crisis may be mitigated if there was a flow of medical supplies and even humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.
You hungry while the leaders giving away no less than 4M$ of your household money every year. And the opposition SILENT.
