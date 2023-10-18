Truck slips into Essequibo River following brakes failure

Latest update October 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 18, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The driver of a truck escaped death on Tuesday morning after the vehicle fell into the Essequibo River at Mango Landing in Region Eight.
Reports are that the man drove the truck onto a pontoon which crosses the river daily. While positioning the truck on the pontoon, the vehicle’s brakes reportedly failed and it subsequently broke through the rails on the vessel and slipped into the river.
An eyewitness revealed that people nearby managed to pull the driver to safety during rescue efforts.
