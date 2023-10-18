Latest update October 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Truck slips into Essequibo River following brakes failure

Oct 18, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The driver of a truck escaped death on Tuesday morning after the vehicle fell into the Essequibo River at Mango Landing in Region Eight.

Reports are that the man drove the truck onto a pontoon which crosses the river daily. While positioning the truck on the pontoon, the vehicle’s brakes reportedly failed and it subsequently broke through the rails on the vessel and slipped into the river.

The driver of the truck was pulled to safety.

The driver of the truck was pulled to safety.

An eyewitness revealed that people nearby managed to pull the driver to safety during rescue efforts.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 16, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

IMF, World Bank, CDB, Commonwealth, Chatham House, Financial and all the oil experts in this world begging the PPP, PNC and the AFC, please RING FENCE EACH OIL PROJECT.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sensational Golden Jaguars!

Sensational Golden Jaguars!

Oct 18, 2023

…Guyana on the brink of League A qualification following 3-1 win over Puerto Rico By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars have one foot in the door of advancing to League A of the...
Read More
South Africa suffer shock defeat by Netherlands

South Africa suffer shock defeat by Netherlands

Oct 18, 2023

Bowlers pilot Harpy Eagles to thrilling 10-run win over Volcanoes

Bowlers pilot Harpy Eagles to thrilling 10-run...

Oct 18, 2023

$1M worth of balls distributed to cricket clubs across Berbice

$1M worth of balls distributed to cricket clubs...

Oct 18, 2023

Ann’s Grove, Den Amstel off to a winning start – GFF/KFC Men’s Elite League Season 6

Ann’s Grove, Den Amstel off to a winning start...

Oct 18, 2023

Guyana’s DaShawna Williams, A-Team dominate Kares Crossfit October Caribbean C/ship

Guyana’s DaShawna Williams, A-Team dominate...

Oct 18, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]