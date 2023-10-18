Toddler who was badly beaten by stepfather shows signs of improvement

Kaieteur News – A four-year-old boy of Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) who was hospitalized with severe injuries after he was brutally beaten by his stepfather, is showing signs of improvement.

According to sources, Travis Morrison’s condition is improving since the toddler in now able to eat and consume liquids since he was hospitalized. However, he is still unable to talk. The child is also experiencing pain in his head, face and hands.

The child was admitted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital last Tuesday and on Friday, he was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further treatment.

This publication reported that on October 8, 2023 around 23:50hrs at Parika Facade, EBE, Morrison was brutally beaten by his stepfather. The suspect has been identified as David Josiah.

Reports are that the man went home after imbibing and was involved in a heated argument with his common-law wife, Rebecca Premdass.

Subsequently, the couple began fighting in the presence of the little boy and his elder brother. Police learnt that as a result of the altercation, the boys ran out of their home to seek help. On seeing the boys running from their home, the suspect ran behind and managed to grab hold of the younger child. He allegedly inflicted several blows on the child including his head, before making good his escape.

The following day, Premdass went to the Parika Police Station with the injured boy and reported that her son had fallen down the previous night and she related that the suspect never hit the child. However, the police were informed by the child’s relatives that he was beaten by his stepfather the previous night.

According to the police, Premdass was issued a form and was advised to seek medical attention for herself and her child. Following the report made that day by the woman, police disclosed that at about 16:00hrs that day, checks were made in Parika Facade for the suspect, but he was not seen.

It was reported that on October 10 during the morning hours, the child’s mother again returned to the Parika Police Station, where she informed ranks that her son was admitted as a patient at West Demerara Regional Hospital and that she was awaiting results from a CT scan done on his head.

Police said the next day, Premdass related that the scan indicated that her son suffered a fractured skull. The Child Care and Protection Agency is reportedly investigating the matter.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.