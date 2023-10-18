Six firms bid to oversee construction of New Amsterdam Hospital

Kaieteur News – Six consultancy firms on Tuesday submitted bids to supervise the construction of the New Amsterdam General Hospital, Region Six.

The firms who submitted their proposals to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office are: CB & Associates Inc. in joint venture with Amarna Consult Limited; Vikab Engineering Consultants Limited; GR engineering Company; Caribbean Engineering Management Consultants Inc.; Kalitech Inc.; and Beston Consulting Inc.

The hospital will be built by VAMED Engineering, an Austrian company. The same company has been contracted to build the $31.9 billion (EUR$149 million) Paediatric and Maternal Hospital.

In September, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony indicated that the signing of the contract for the construction of the hospital was completed although; he did not state the cost. Kaieteur News subsequently learnt that the contract is valued at US$161M.

“This [hospital] would be at the same level like the paediatric one we are developing and this would have approximately 220 beds, with five operating theaters and a cardiac suite as well.”

It would also have a section for psychiatric patients, and another section where health workers, doctors and nurses would be trained, he said.

The new facility will also be equipped with services and equipment that the current facility cannot provide.

The Governments of Guyana and Austrian signed an agreement in 2018 for the development of a number of health facilities here, Minister Anthony disclosed in February.

“One of the facilities that was earmarked was the Georgetown Public Hospital. When we came into government, we reviewed the agreement and we decided at the time, we wanted to build a maternal and child health hospital…and we amended that agreement,” Dr. Anthony had said.

There was no public tendering process employed in the selection of the contractor to construct the hospital.