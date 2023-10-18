GWI blames contractors for damaging water mains at La Grange

Kaieteur News – Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) on Tuesday said it has launched an investigation into water quality and disruption complaints raised by residents of La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

In a statement to the media, GWI said that it has noted an article published in the Kaieteur News on October 16, 2023 titled “The water coming through the pipes looks like trench water”. In response, the water company said it has taken swift action to remedy the situation.

Over the past two weeks, the residents of La Grange said that the water they receive through their taps is dirty. One resident told this newspaper, “The water coming through the pipes looks like trench water. We have to settle it before we can wash our clothes, or even the wares.”

The residents pointed to ongoing construction activities along the La Grange Old Road, where pipes were being installed and opined that it may have been the cause of the interruption in their service. In response, GWI said: “during our visit to the La Grange community, we observed that the Ministry of Public Works is currently involved in a road expansion project at Old Road. Unfortunately, this project resulted in damage to some of our mains by the contractor, leading to a temporary interruption in water supply to residents in and around the area.”

Further, GWI said that while the repairs were ongoing contractors working on the Demerara Harbour Bridge project damaged another GWI main, “potentially contaminating our system.” “Fortunately, this issue has been rectified, and thorough checks have been conducted in each resident’s home to ensure they are now receiving safe and potable water,” GWI said while reminding all contractors that “any damage to GWI’s infrastructure will result in billing for the repairs.”

Notwithstanding, GWI said that it is not responsible for the current service disruption faced by the residents but “we apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding.”