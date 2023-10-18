Guyana’s DaShawna Williams, A-Team dominate Kares Crossfit October Caribbean C/ship

Kaieteur Sports – The highly anticipated Kares Crossfit October Showdown Caribbean championship concluded on Sunday at the National Park Tarmac, located on Thomaslands. This thrilling event brought together athletes from Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Suriname, and the host country, Guyana, who competed fiercely in five challenging Crossfit events. Team Guyana emerged as the champions, defying the odds and showcasing their dedication to fitness and strength.

Guyana’s A-Team, against all expectations, secured the championship title in a spectacular fashion. They left their mark on the competition, while Team Sparta, also from Guyana, claimed the second position. Team Muscle Op of Trinidad and Tobago also exhibited good grit and tenacity occupied the third place position.

The October Showdown featured a day filled with rigorous crossfit events. The morning session commenced at the National Aquatic Centre, where athletes engaged in intense challenges. They showcased their skills in Synchro ATL DB Snatches, Heavy Rope DU, and Swim Relay competitions, setting the stage for the day’s main events.

As the day unfolded, the action shifted to the iconic National Park Tarmac, where athletes battled for supremacy. In events like Peak Strength, Need for Speed, Inverted Symphony, and Spread Power events, as participants pushed their limits to demonstrate their strength and fitness. These challenges tested their mettle and provided an electrifying experience for athletes and spectators alike.

DaShawna Williams, representing Ogle Strength and Condition gym in Guyana, dominated the female category. She secured the top spot in the Women’s Scaled Workout events, amassing a total of 457 points to be crowned champion. Her exceptional performance showcased her commitment to excellence and her ability to thrive under pressure.

In the team’s event, the A-Team consisting of Delice Adonis, Tonnica Dey, Christopher Henry, and Kellon Reid claimed first place honours with a total of 488 points. Their synergy and determination were on full display, proving that teamwork and unity can lead to victory.

Commendably, Vladimir Woodroffe, representing the Kares Crossfit gym, had an impressive outing, finishing with 433 points in the Men’s Scaled Workout events. His outstanding performance earned him a well-deserved second place. However, the show-stealer was Surinamese Gene Beck, who finished with a total of 471 points, clinching the championship and showcasing his exceptional skills in the Men’s division.

The event was made possible by a list of generous sponsors such as Assuria Insurance, Dicigel Guyana, Farm Supply, AnsaMcal and their brands, Icool water, Lucozade, Grace Mighty Malt, Bumblebee Tuna, Garden Foods, Gillette, Mix 90.1 FM, Builders Lumber Yard, Yellow Mines Hydraulics, GuyTrac, Lotus Hardware, Fitness Express, Babe Cave, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, and International SOS all played a vital role in making this event a resounding success.