GRA to clamp down on unlicensed alcohol vendors

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is putting unlicensed alcohol vendors on notice that it will be clamping down on the unauthorised sale of alcohol by individuals, stall holders, and shop holders.

Officials at GRA’s Law Enforcement and Investigations Department told Kaieteur News that there has been an increase in the number of unlicensed persons and businesses selling alcohol.

In response to questions by this publication about the implementation of plans to curb the situation, the official said plans are in the pipeline to intensify “corrective exercises” aimed at eradicating the illegal act.

“No person or business is authorised to sell alcohol in Guyana without licences. This includes beverage vendors you see on the street corners,” the official stated.

It has been observed that in Georgetown there is a growing number of vendors selling alcohol at small stands located on the shoulders of the roads. This is also prevalent in the Stabroek Market area and along several busy junctions like Regent and Camp Streets, South and North Roads and North and East Ruimveldt.

The situation is not confined to Georgetown since the same occurs at Mahaica and Mahaicony as well as several communities on the West Coast of Berbice (WCB).

A Kaieteur News reporter observed that often times vendors conceal alcoholic beverages among carbonated beverages and sold even to the underage population.

Meanwhile, the GRA official noted that the Authority’s campaign will be not be publicised and perpetrators will be penalised.

The practice of selling alcohol without being licensed is illegal in accordance with Section of the Intoxicating Liquor Licensing Act 82:21.

That Act indicates that, “Everyone found selling, or offering or exposing for sale any spirituous liquor or any wine or malt liquor at any place other than in a place or premises duly licensed under this Act, who does not produce a licence authorizing the sale or the offering or exposing for sale, of wine, malt liquor, or spirituous liquor at the time when and at the place where he is so found selling it, or offering it for sale, may be arrested by the Commissioner and anyone authorized by him and detained until he can be brought before a Magistrate and dealt with according to law, and the wine, malt liquor or spirituous liquor, so sold, or offered or exposed for sale, with the packages containing it, shall be seized and forfeited.”

The maximum penalty for offenders is said to be at $100,000.