Exxon, other global players competing for Guyana’s crude marketing contract

Kaieteur News – Global oil giants ExxonMobil, HESS, Chevron, CNOOC, and Saudi Aramco are among 25 companies who have bid to market Guyana’s oil from the Liza Destiny, Liza Unity and Payara Prosperity Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels.

The Ministry of Natural Resources project was opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

At the reading of bids, it was revealed that the firms bid in lots. These were Lot 1 – Liza Destiny FPSO Vessel, Lot 2 – Liza Unity FPSO Vessel and Lot 3 – Payara Prosperity FPSO Vessel. Lot 4 – entails any two lots combined and Lot 5 – entails Lots1, 2&3combined.

The companies who submitted bids for the Provision of Marketing Services for the Cooperative Republic of Guyana's Oil Entitlement are:

Kaieteur News had reported that the move to market the oil aims to competitively market and maximize the value of the Government’s crude oil entitlement from developments in the Stabroek Block while fostering a competitive market for the Liza, Unity Gold, and Payara Gold Blends.

In the past, Guyana had entrusted the marketing of its crude oil to BP International Limited, a subsidiary of British Petroleum following the initial discoveries of substantial oil reserves in the Stabroek Block.

The decision to seek a new company for oil marketing is part of Guyana’s strategy to continuously optimize its oil sector.

Names of Bidders and their bids:

Repsol Trading, S.A – bid for all 5 of the lots

BP Oil International Limited – bid for all 5 lots

Equinor ASA – bid for lot 5 (which is a combination of Lots 1, 2&3)

PetroChina International (America) Inc. – bid for all 5 lots

Mercuria Energy Trading SA – did not indicate which lot they bid for

ENI Trading & Shipping Inc. – bid for Lot 1

Aramco Trading Company – bid for lots 1, 2 and 3

Petraco Oil Company Limited – bid for all 5 lots

Aramco Trading Limited – bid for all 5 lots

HESS International Sales LLC – bid for lot 5 (which is a combination of lots 1, 2, and 3)

Exxon Mobil – bid for Lot 5 (combination of lots 1, 2&3)

Gunvor SA – bid all 5 lots

Trafigura PTE Limited – bid for all 5 lots

Vitol SA -bid for all 5 lots

Glencore Energy UK Limited –bid for all 5 lots

CNOOC Trading (Singapore) PTE Limited – bid for all 5 lots

Chevron products company (a division of Chevron USA Inc.) bidding for lot 5 and lot 2

ADNOC Trading Limited –bid for Lot 4 and Lot 5

(Totsa)Total Energies Trading SA -bid for all 5 lots

Shell Western Supply & Trading Limited – bid for all 5 lots

BB Commodities Limited now operating as BB Energy Trading Limited -bid for all 5 lots

JE Energy Limited – bid for lot 1 only

Unipec America Inc. – bid for all 5 lots

SOCAR Trading SA – bid for all 5 lots

Cathay Petroleum International Limited – bid for all 5 lots