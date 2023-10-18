De Guyana dream is here

Kaieteur News – De Guyana Dream is about making it when de odds are against you. Guyana has now become a place where overnight billionaires are as common as mosquitoes and where pump stations seem to have caught a chronic case of “delayitis”. It’s a land of fantastical promise, where every ambitious soul believes he or she can strike it rich and many do… with the right connections.

Who needs a university degree when yuh can become a ‘con-tractor’ overnight? It’s the ultimate rags-to-riches story, where a chance at a government contract is like winning the lottery. In Guyana, success is not built on hard work; it’s about who you know and who knows you. Then there are the roads, which, in Guyana, play a whimsical game of hide-and-seek with logic. They say, “We’re straight and sturdy!” when they’re unveiled, only to become as crooked as a politician’s promise within weeks.

As for pump stations, they’ve contracted the “delayitis” virus. De pumps are taking their leisurely time to be installed. Some say they waiting pon de weather. Guyana indeed is the land where dreams come true – if your dream is to watch your roads bulge and your pump stations take their own good time to be completed. But most of all, being a billionaire might not be as glamorous as it sounds, but hey, who needs glamour when you have charm. If you ever find yourself there, just remember: patience is a virtue, and a having friends with influence comes with benefits.

Talk Half! Leff Half!