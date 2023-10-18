Bowlers pilot Harpy Eagles to thrilling 10-run win over Volcanoes

CG United Super50 Cup…

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Windward Islands Volcanoes Round 1…

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles pulled off a nail-biter against the Windward Island Volcanoes, stealing a win by 10 runs to seal an emphatic victory last evening at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba Trinidad and Tobago.

The Harpy Eagles were kept to 229-9 from 50 overs batting first. A disciplined spell of bowling from right-arm medium pacer Ryan John led Windwards with returns of 4-60 from 10 overs.

Shadrack Descarte was the next best bowler with 2-25 as Shermon Lewis (1-39), Kavem Hodge (1-21) and Athanaze (1-7), sealed off a fruitful spell of bowling for the Volcanoes.

Guyana Harpy Eagles Vice-Captain Tevin Imlach and all-rounder Kevin Sinclair, hit identical figures of 41 to finish as the joint top-scorers for Guyana Harpy Eagles.

Opener Alick Athanaze was in prime batting form, stroking 75 off 55 with 11 crisp fours and a couple of sixes.

Captain Andre Fletcher played a brave innings, batting down the order as opposed to his usual opening slot but grafted 52 off 85 with just 2 fours, as the Volcanoes were kept to 219 in 46 overs.

Pacers Romario Shepherd (3-35) and Nial Smith (2-43) were good. The spinners, Kevin Sinclair (2-42), Captain Veerasammy Permaul (1-19) and Gudakesh Motie (1-29) played their roles well.

The veteran Fletcher steadied the innings along with all-rounder Shamar Springer (21). He reached his half-century off 79 balls.

Sunil Ambris had 19 before Motie knocked him over. Johnson Charles hit a fast 14 but the pace of Smith saw him breaking the edge into the gloves of Imlach.

Athanaze did well to put his team in a winning position before falling to Sinclair’s wizardry.

Wicket-keeper Tevyn Walcott (16) fell victim to Eagles skipper Permaul but Fletcher and Springer continued the mission as they took Windwards close to home, before Shepherd removed the latter.

Batting first, Guyana’s batsmen never got going as a number of their players looked good for their starts but no batsman was able to pass fifty.

Imlach hit 3 fours while Sinclair played a brilliant hand at the back end of the innings, finding the boundary on 4 occasions with one six.

Apart from their efforts, left-hander and Shimron Hetmyer (21), opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (29) were among the top-order contributors.

A lower-order fight-back from Motie who spanked 29 off 19 with 4 fours and one maximum, along with a brief cameo from Sherfane Rutherford (22×17), read the tale of the batting card for the Eagles.

In other games, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force vs. CCC ended in a no result. TTRF posted 246-4 (Darren Bravo 81*, Joshua DaSilva 48, Jason Mohammed 43, Yannick Cariah 31).

CCC 53-0 (Johaan Jeremiah 25* and Kadeem Alleyne (27*).