Body of man recovered from Cuyuni River

Kaieteur News – The body of a 24-year-old man, who allegedly drowned after he attempted to swim across the Cuyuni River in Region Seven on Sunday, has been recovered.

Chris LaRose decomposing remains were found by search parties in the vicinity of Kurutuka Village, Cuyuni River.

According to the police, around 16:00hrs on Sunday, a 9-year-old student of the village raised an alarm after LaRose disappeared from his view at the riverside.

The man’s body was retrieved during search efforts on Monday, at approximately 16:00hrs. Due to the state of decomposition, detectives were unable to determine his cause of death.