Latest update October 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Body of man recovered from Cuyuni River

Oct 18, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The body of a 24-year-old man, who allegedly drowned after he attempted to swim across the Cuyuni River in Region Seven on Sunday, has been recovered.

Chris LaRose decomposing remains were found by search parties in the vicinity of Kurutuka Village, Cuyuni River.

According to the police, around 16:00hrs on Sunday, a 9-year-old student of the village raised an alarm after LaRose disappeared from his view at the riverside.

The man’s body was retrieved during search efforts on Monday, at approximately 16:00hrs. Due to the state of decomposition, detectives were unable to determine his cause of death.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 16, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

IMF, World Bank, CDB, Commonwealth, Chatham House, Financial and all the oil experts in this world begging the PPP, PNC and the AFC, please RING FENCE EACH OIL PROJECT.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sensational Golden Jaguars!

Sensational Golden Jaguars!

Oct 18, 2023

…Guyana on the brink of League A qualification following 3-1 win over Puerto Rico By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars have one foot in the door of advancing to League A of the...
Read More
South Africa suffer shock defeat by Netherlands

South Africa suffer shock defeat by Netherlands

Oct 18, 2023

Bowlers pilot Harpy Eagles to thrilling 10-run win over Volcanoes

Bowlers pilot Harpy Eagles to thrilling 10-run...

Oct 18, 2023

$1M worth of balls distributed to cricket clubs across Berbice

$1M worth of balls distributed to cricket clubs...

Oct 18, 2023

Ann’s Grove, Den Amstel off to a winning start – GFF/KFC Men’s Elite League Season 6

Ann’s Grove, Den Amstel off to a winning start...

Oct 18, 2023

Guyana’s DaShawna Williams, A-Team dominate Kares Crossfit October Caribbean C/ship

Guyana’s DaShawna Williams, A-Team dominate...

Oct 18, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]