Ann’s Grove, Den Amstel off to a winning start – GFF/KFC Men’s Elite League Season 6

Oct 18, 2023
Kaieteur Sports – Season Six of the Guyana Football Federation/ KFC Men’s Elite League got off to an exciting start on Sunday, as Ann’s Grove and Den Amstel Football Clubs clinched their first victories of the season, in a fiercely contested double-header at Eve Leary Sports Club Ground, Kingston, Georgetown.
On the opening night of the tournament, Ann’s Grove Football Club dominated the match against Victoria Kings, securing a convincing 2-0 victory in a clash between two prominent East Coast Demerara teams.
The two spectacular goals of the game were scored in the 34th and 70th minutes by Courtney Odean and Clive Andries, respectively.
The resilient defense of Ann’s Grove prevented Victoria Kings from finding the back of the net, successfully nullifying several close attempts.
In an exciting second match, Den Amstel Football Club emerged victorious with a 3-1 win against Guyana Police Force Football Club. Keanu Laurence played a pivotal role, scoring the first two goals of the match in the 32nd and 55th minutes.
However, GPF’s Jamal Harvey managed to pull one back with a goal in the 60th minute.
Despite the comeback attempt, Laurence sealed his team’s victory with a third goal in the 88th minute, solidifying Den Amstel Football Club’s impressive performance.
The KFC Elite League Cup features ten participating teams, which have been divided into two groups. Group A includes Guyana Defence Force, Santos, Buxton United, Fruta Conquerors, and Milerock. Group B comprises Western Tigers, Guyana Police Force, Den Amstel, Victoria Kings and Ann’s Grove.
The champions will be rewarded $1.5 million dollars in prize money, while the second-place team will receive $1 million. The clubs securing third and fourth place will also be recognized, with prizes of $500,000 and $250,000 respectively.
