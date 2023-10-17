Latest update October 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

‘There’s no clean water to even wash our faces’ – Palestinian girl says

Oct 17, 2023 News

(BBC NEWS) – A Palestinian girl whose family fled their home in Gaza said she “can’t even describe the condition” they are living in.

Rahaf pictured while sheltering at the Al-Quds hospital

Rahaf pictured while sheltering at the Al-Quds hospital

It comes after thousands of people in northern Gaza were told to make their way south by the Israeli government ahead of an anticipated ground offensive.

Rahaf, who is now in Khan Younis, said: “There is no clean water. There’s no water to even wash our faces. We’re all oppressed. We can’t endure this anymore.”

She described seeing blood and bodies on the streets, and how she tries to calm her siblings when they hear explosions by telling them the sounds are from a “wedding ceremony”, that they are “normal”.  She hoped she would have something to eat today, after her father waited three hours at a bakery yesterday for some bread, amid a dwindling supply of food and water in the region.

