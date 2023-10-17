Latest update October 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Rotary Club of Georgetown hosts annual walk for Polio

Oct 17, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Rotary Club of Georgetown held its annual Polio walk on Monday with more than 200 persons in attendance.

Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus. The virus spreads from person to person and can infect a person’s spinal cord, causing paralysis. The virus can be prevented by vaccination.

Participants of the Rotary walk were treated to a personalized fitness training warm up session, before doing the three mile walk which ended at the Georgetown club, where the club hosted a mimosa breakfast. The walk was lead by Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony and the club’s President, Devindra Kissoon.

Minister Anthony commended the Rotary Club of Georgetown and its President for the hard work put into raising proceeds to keep Guyana polio free, which it has been since 1961.

Participants of the Rotary Club of Georgetown walk for Polio

Participants of the Rotary Club of Georgetown walk for Polio

Minister Anthony also expressed a desire to partner with the Rotary Club of Georgetown on the Ministry’s HPV initiative. Club President Mr. Kissoon thanked all participants and sponsors which included Desinco, Guyana Beverage Inc., Demerara Distiller Limited, Banks DIH, Massy Stores, Fernandes as well several Rotarians who donated generously out of pocket. He was expressly grateful to the club’s projects’ team who worked tirelessly to make the event a success.

Kissoon explained that Rotary has raised more than US$2 Billion worldwide and has helped vaccinate more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries.

