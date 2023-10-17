Miner killed after insulting attacker’s mother

– ‘he chop me and tell me about mi mother’ suspect said before fleeing

Kaieteur News – A gold miner, Perry Budhram was fatally chopped about his body on Saturday after he reportedly insulted his attacker’s mother during an altercation at Granny Landing, Omai Backdam, Region Eight.

Kaieteur News understands that the incident occurred around 17:45hrs that day. The police reported that on Saturday at about 12:00hrs Budhram, along with two co-workers – McDavid Barran, and Navin Murray all of whom work with Chunilall Babulall Mining Company, left their base camp and went to Granny Landing where they bought a case of Banks Beer and began consuming.

It was reported that about 15:00hrs, Budhram told his co-workers that he was going to ‘pick a fair’ with a ‘Spanish girl’. He then left and went into the girl’s room. Reports are that about an hour after he left, Barran and Murray saw that it was getting late to go back to camp, so they both went to the woman’s room where they saw Budhram lying on the bed by himself. They reportedly shouted at him, telling him it was time to return to the camp, but Budhram responded that he was not returning. The two men then decided to leave him there and went back to the camp.

According to a Police statement, an eyewitness, Lincoln Samson, a 57-year-old businessman of Granny Landing, reported that around 17:45hrs that day, he was at his business place when he saw Budhram running behind his shop in a bending position. He immediately checked on him and saw that Budhram had two wounds to both of his arms. Samson told investigators that an injured Budhram told him that a man had chopped him.

Samson then assisted him by tying the two wounds with cloth. Samson said shortly after assisting Budhram, he saw a man they usually call ‘Saw Man’ and had asked him as to who chopped Budhram. Samson further told police that ‘Saw Man’ responded that he had chopped the victim and that Budhram had ‘also chopped him and told him about his mother’ before leaving the scene.

Reports are that Budhram after being chopped went and lay down next to a truck and shortly afterwards became motionless. Police said after arriving at the location, they transported Budhram to the Mahdia District Hospital, where he was officially pronounced dead. His body is at the hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Police noted that they searched several shops, camps and work sites for the suspect (Saw Man), but he could not be contacted.