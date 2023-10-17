Latest update October 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Man charged for murdering labourer

Oct 17, 2023

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old man was on Monday remanded to prison for the murder of 35-year-old Mark Hillman which took place on October 7, 2023 at Longden and Croal Streets, Georgetown.

Remanded: Dillon Frank

Dead: Mark Hillman

Dillon Frank of Lot 55 Durban Street appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plea. Frank was then remanded to prison until November 21, 2023 for reports and disclosures.

This publication had reported that on October 7, 2023, around 22:00hrs at Longden and Croal Streets, Georgetown, Hillman was stabbed to death by Frank after he was protecting his reputed wife. According to Police, Frank was allegedly “interfering” with Hillman’s wife at her workplace. Hillman reportedly visited the location while the man was still committing the act. He told Frank to stop but the man refused and the two subsequently had a heated argument that ended in Hillman’s death. They were both armed with knives and their brawl took them to Longden and Croal Streets where the suspect stabbed Hillman before fleeing the scene. Persons at the scene rushed him to the city hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

