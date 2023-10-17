Indian official wraps up two-day visit to Guyana

Kaieteur News – Shri Kumar Tuhin, Director General of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) paid an official visit to Guyana from October 14-16, 2023.

It was his first visit to the country, the Indian High Commission said in a press release. Tuhin was welcomed to Guyana with a grand cultural event- ANANTA, to also mark the onset of Navratri and to meet with ICCR Alumnus.

The event was attended by Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, Mayor of Georgetown, His Worship Alfred Mentore, Director of Youth, Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, Suresh Singh, members of the Diplomatic Corps, Indian Diaspora Community and the ICCR, ITEC Alumnus.

During the visit, Tuhin met and interacted with senior officials of the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. On Sunday, October 15, the Director General started his day by paying his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at the Promenade Gardens, Georgetown, where he was joined once again by the Mayor Mentore and officials of the High Commission of India and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre.

This was followed by a tree planting activity in the compound of SVCC and a meeting with the former and current teachers of Indian Culture. The Director General then visited University of Guyana, Turkeyen Campus to meet Vice-Chancellor Prof Paloma Mohammed Martin. He then met with Ministers Parag in her office and Dr. Persaud at the Dharmic Sanskritik Kendra. Director General discussed the ongoing bilateral cooperation between the two countries and to further strengthen and diversify our partnership in the field of education, culture along with closer people to people ties. He was accompanied by Mr. Mukesh Kaushik & Director of the SVCC, Mr. Rudra Jayanta Bhagwati. In the afternoon of 15 Oct, Hon’ble Tuhin made his way to Berbice with the Indian High Commissioner, CdA Mr. Mukesh Kaushik and Director of SVCC Mr. Rudra Jayanti and team. His first stop was the Arrival Monument at Palmyra, New Amsterdam and then to University of Guyana, Berbice Campus- where he was greeted by and interacted with Director of Campus, Dr. Gomathinayagam Subramanian, faculty staff and students of the University, prominent members of diaspora and ICCR alumnus. He also gifted a number of books to the India Corner of the library. Later in the night, Director General stopped by SVCC for the first night of Navratri celebrations being held by High Commission of India and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) in collaboration with Ambe Ma Indian Community in Guyana, he also offered his prayers and arti to Ma Durga along with a large number of devotees that attended. The Navratri celebrations including Garba performances will continue for nine days ending with Mahapuja of Ma Durga on Monday, 23rd October.

On Monday 16th October, the Director General met with Charles Ramson Jr, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport. He also paid a visit to the High Commission of India before departing Georgetown to end his tour of Guyana. The visit of Shri Kumar Tuhin served as an opportunity for both sides to review the current cooperation and find ways to further strengthen and diversify bilateral partnership between India and Guyana, the release added.