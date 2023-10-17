Husband kills wife who accused him of cheating with a foreigner

Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old woman was early Monday morning stabbed to death at the hands of her reputed husband who had earlier accused her of being unfaithful.

Dead is Christina Holder, a cook, who lived and worked at Princeville Backdam, Region Eight. Kaieteur News understands that the fatal stabbing occurred just around 02:00hrs yesterday at the couple’s camp at Princeville Backdam.

According to the police Holder and her 41-year-old husband whom she has been in a relationship with for the past 12 years, were on Sunday night at their camp imbibing ‘high wine’ with coke and water while playing cards. A dredge worker reported to investigators that about 02:00hrs on Monday, he was awoken by a noise coming from the couple’s camp, which is about 100 feet away from where he sleeps.

The worker said he heard the woman and her husband arguing, and then suddenly there was a crashing sound, after which Holder was heard screaming for help. The worker further reported that he immediately ran to the couple’s camp and saw the woman naked with several stab wounds about her body, including her face and arms. He reported too that her husband also had blood on his body. An injured Holder, the dredge owner stated collapsed to the ground.

Police revealed that the matter was reported to the Mahdia Police Station. Detectives who visited the scene at about 04:45hrs yesterday, found a nude Holder lying motionless on her back with multiple stab wounds to her body, face and arms. Her body was then taken to the Mahdia District Hospital’s mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted. Her reputed husband, the police stated was contacted and told of the allegation leveled against him to which he responded “She accused me of f*#*king a Spanish girl.” The suspect was arrested and taken to the Mahdia Police Station. Police said the alleged murder weapon was recovered and lodged. An investigation is currently ongoing.