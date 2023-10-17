Gov’t. to complete revision of laws, reports by year-end – Attorney General

Kaieteur News – The volumes of revised copies of the Laws of Guyana are expected to double by year end, according to Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall, SC.

Nandlall made this disclosure during an airing of his programme ‘Issues in the News,’ last week. The AG revealed that volumes have increased significantly due to the massive number of new legislations and amendments to existing ones that have been added to the reports.

He noted that “currently, there are 14 volumes of the Laws of Guyana but when this exercise is concluded, those 14 volumes will increase to 28 volumes. And we will be printing 200 sets of those 28 volumes. So, you see how many laws we are passing, we’ve moved from 14 volumes of the laws to 28 volumes of the laws,” the Attorney General noted.

Nandlall had previously divulged that the exercise is being done at the Law Revision Centre of the Caribbean located in Anguilla. During the programme, he said “It is expected that, and I’m being promised that, we will get the final set before the end of the year. And then, of course, we have to bring them to Guyana and replicate them.”

AG Nandlall went on to outline the importance of undertaking such an exercise, which was last done over 10 years ago when he was office under a previous PPP/C Administration. He noted that, “at any given time, you have a bundle of laws that being passed that are not in the formal volumes of the laws… So, at periodic intervals, countries have to engage in what is called a Law Revision exercise where they insert into their laws all the different pieces of legislations that would have been passed over a period of time. So that the laws become consolidated and you can find all the laws in the volumes.”

Nandlall went on to explain that “there was a great hiatus in Guyana, one Law Revision exercise was done in 1977 and another one was not done until 2012. So, that purple book which is the Laws of Guyana was done in 2012. So, you see a massive gap there. When the 2012 exercise was completed, there were certain errors, there were certain omissions etc. simply because of the volume and magnitude of the task at hand. We waited too long.” At the end of the exercise, the law reports will be available in the hard copies and the soft copies.