Govt. cancels Troy Resources mineral agreement, license

…takes swift action to secure Karouni Mining Site
Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana last night announced that it has cancelled the mineral agreement and revoked the mining licence for Australian company, Troy Resources.
The Government of Guyana is committed to safeguarding the nation’s interests and ensuring that the potential benefits of the Karouni Mining Site continue to contribute to the economic growth and development of Guyana. In light of Troy Resources Guyana Inc.’s failure to remedy its default concerning several matters, inclusive of the outstanding royalties, rental fees, non-compliance with the work programme, and matters relating to environmental management, the Government of Guyana (GoG) has taken necessary actions.
The Karouni Mineral Agreement issued to Troy Resources Guyana Inc., Troy Resources Limited, and Pharsalus Gold Inc., and the Mining Licence are now both cancelled and terminated.
Key facts about the cancellation of TRGI’s license and agreement are outlined below.
To date, the government has taken proactive measures to ensure the Karouni mining site remains viable and does not fall into ruin. The GGMC, Corp of Wardens, Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) are all involved in the monitoring and enforcement patrols at the Karouni site.
