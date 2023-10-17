Golden Jaguars hunting League A promotion

…Guyana to play Puerto Rico today in St Kitts and Nevis

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars are aiming for three points today when they face Puerto Rico for the second time in Group D of League B in the CONCACAF Nations League.

The two teams will compete at 4:00 pm at St. Kitts and Nevis’ Football Association Training Centre in Basseterre, in a match that could position Guyana for potential qualification to League A.

Guyana exhibited a commanding performance in their 3-1 win on Saturday at the same venue, with goals courtesy of Omari Glasgow, Deon Moore, and Kelsey Benjamin.

The victory upheld Guyana’s unbeaten streak, following previous wins in the Nations League against The Bahamas (3-2) and Antigua and Barbuda (5-1) which placed the Golden Jaguars on top of Group D.

For Puerto Rico, the loss to Guyana marked their first setback in League B, following victories against The Bahamas (6-1) and Antigua and Barbuda (5-0) and moved them to second place in the group.

For Glasgow, a win today would hold significance for Guyana and strengthen his case for a place in the first team of his Major League Soccer (MLS) side, Chicago Fire.

The 19-year-old Glasgow, who plays in the MLS NextPro, currently leads League B of the Nations League in goals scored, having netted a hat-trick against Antigua and Barbuda, along with strikes against Puerto Rico and The Bahamas.

“I just want to go out there, score goals, get assists, and also prove to my club that I’m ready to play in the first team in the MLS,” Glasgow expressed.

The team’s unity remains strong, according to Glasgow, with a collective focus on representing Guyana, irrespective of their origins or locations.

“We are one Guyana, whether we are local or overseas, and we want to work and play for our country. I want to see Guyana in League A. We are just two more wins away from achieving that goal, and that’s what we are striving for,” the charismatic forward emphasised.

Meanwhile, the team’s captain, Daniel Wilson, spoke emphatically about the team’s dedication to securing three points against Puerto Rico and preserving the Golden Jaguars’ undefeated record in League B.

Wilson stated that the team has been working diligently, and fans can anticipate an even stronger performance today.

“We are playing within a system and adhering to the coach’s requirements,” Wilson explained. “So, I think people should look forward to a hard-working team. The team is greater than any individual, and Guyana, our country, transcends the team. People can expect a lot from us, and, with God’s grace, we will give our best.”

Guyana’s starting lineup against Puerto Rico on Saturday featured Quillon Roberts in goal, with support from Reece Greenidge, Curtez Kellam, Jalen Jones, and Nathan Moriah-Welsh in defence.

The midfield included Daniel Wilson as the captain, Kelsey Benjamin, and Stephen Duke-McKenna. Coach Jamaal Shabazz also introduced Omari Glasgow, the team’s top scorer with five goals, along with Liam Gordon and Elliot Bonds.

Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz didn’t indicate any changes to the starting lineup but had told Kaieture News that players are not confined to conventional positions, since they have roles and are committed to taking responsibility for their performance.

Shabazz stated the team is becoming more important than the individual and our country is even more important to us than the team. That’s the mentality that was displayed today and I am very proud of the Golden Jaguars for their efforts in this win.”