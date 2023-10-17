GAWU certified to represent Gold Board supervisors

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) has been certified as the sole bargaining agent on behalf of the supervisors of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB).

The Union, on October 12, 2023, was informed by the Trade Union Recognition and Certification Board (TURCB) that it had satisfied the conditions outlined by the Trade Union Recognition Act to obtain bargaining agent status.

The GAWU said in September 2021 it had, at a poll, secured bargaining rights on behalf of employees of the GGB before the level of supervisor. Since then, the Union was able to finalise the Recognition and Avoidance and Settlement of Disputes Agreement and a Collective Labour Agreement for that group of employees. Collectively, the agreements reached have defined the structure of the relations between the GAWU and the GGB as well as determined the conditions of work for the employees within the extant bargaining unit.

The GAWU has taken a step forward by initiating talks with the GGB to establish how the Union and the Board should interact with each other. These discussions will also cover other crucial topics, such as work conditions. The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) is delighted to expand its membership to include even more workers.

“As an organisation, we are dedicated to promoting the growth and progress of the working class. We are aware that many workers require representation and assistance to guarantee equity and impartiality in the workplace. We are prepared to collaborate with these workers to ensure that their self-respect is preserved and their entitlements are protected, with the ultimate goal of fostering constructive relationships with their employers,” GAWU statement said.