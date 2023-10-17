Duo charged for Punt Trench Road shooting

Kaieteur News – Two men on Monday were remanded to prison in relation to a shoot out at Punt Trench Road, Albouystown on Thursday leaving three persons injured.

Charged are twenty-nine-year-old Ryan Goodluck, a vendor of 928 Herstelling Housing Scheme and 26-year-old Shane Bourne of Lot 209 Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Both men appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to them. They were not required to plea to the charge.

The prosecutor objected to bail, due to the extent of injuries on the third victim, who is still in the ICU after being shot to his mouth. It was also highlighted that Bourne have pending matters in court for robbery and Goodluck has had a recent charge for robbery also.

The court refused bail, and the defendants were remanded to prison until November 21, 2023. It is alleged that on October 12, at Lot 252 Garnette and Punt Trench Road, Albouystown, around 17:45 hrs, Bourne and Goodluck, shot 28-year-old Sherwin Bobb, Seon Ross, 41, and Hamilton Dickenson, 37.

According to a witness, herself, husband, and neighbours, were at the said address having a friendly drink, when the duo intervened. An argument escalated, resulting in a shootout, causing Bobb to be shot to his mouth, Ross being shot to his groin, and Dickenson being shot to his right foot. The victims were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where they were admitted and treated.