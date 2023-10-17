Assuria opens branch at Leonora

Kaieteur News – Suriname headquartered Assuria Insurance Company, has opened the doors of its 10th branch office in Guyana at Leonora, West Coast Demerara, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s continued growth and commitment to serving customers across the nation.

Earlier this year the Company cut the ribbon to its new Head Office, the Assuria Georgetown Highrise, at lot 133 Church Street, Georgetown. The new branch office, which is strategically located on the ground floor of the West Central Mall, Leonora West Coast Demerara, was opened on October 2nd after the Grand Opening Ceremony of the new Mall. It is foreseen to add to Assuria’s extensive network of locations and further enhance the Company’s accessibility and presence in the Region by being able tobring innovative and tailored insurance solutions based on the needs of individuals, families, and businesses.

With the addition of this new office, Assuria now boasts a unique and convenient presence at the three major Malls in Guyana, Giftland Mall, Amazonia Mall, and the new West Central Mall and able to be one of the only financial institutions to offer in-person or virtual after-hours services beyond the usual business hours. Assuria’s Mall offices are open from 11am to 7pm on Monday to Friday and 11am to 5pm on Saturday to Sunday.

“We are excited to celebrate this momentous occasion as we open our 10th branch office and 11th office overall in Guyana,” said Yogindra Arjune, Managing Director of Assuria. “This expansion represents a significant step in our commitment to providing the highest quality insurance services and products to even more communities and in a most convenient manner. Our dedicated team at the new branch is eager to serve the unique needs of this rapidly developing Region.”

Assuria’s 10th branch office offers a full spectrum of insurance products, including motor, fire, life, bonds, liabilities, group health, contractors’ insurance, travel and more. The Company is known for its tailored and client-focused approach, making it easier for customers to secure the insurance coverage that suits their unique needs and budgets.

For more information and support please visit www.assuria.gy or contact 623-8887.