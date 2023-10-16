Xavio Alexander is boy’s Under-19 champion as Ruel Rambirche and Mishka Beharry emerges as triple champions in the U-15 and U-19 respectively

Latest update October 16th, 2023 12:31 AM
NSC Junior National Badminton Tournament…
Kaieteur Sports – The National Sports Commission Junior National Badminton Tournament concluded with Xavio Alexander emerging the winner of the U-19 Boy’s Singles and Mishka Beharry the U-19 Girl’s Singles champion.
In the U-15 Boy’s Singles Ruel Rambirche copped the first prize and on the distaff side Malia Haley.
In the Under 11 category, Ethan Bulkanfor Boy’s Singles and Anjaneysa Godette for the girls gained the first spot.
There were two triple champions coming out of the tournament in the Under15 category, Ruel Rambirche got gold in the Boy’s Singles, Boy’s Doubles with Avinash Ramnarine and in the Mixed Doubles he teamed up with Gianna Ramnarine. The GBA hasn’t had a Boy’s Triple Champion since Narayan Ramdhani. The other triple champion in the Under19 Category is Mishka Beharry who secured gold medals in the Under-19 Girl’s Singles, Doubles with Leshaunte Berkeley and Mixed Doubles with Xavio Alexander.
The Guyana Badminton Association wishes to thank the Director of Sports and the National Sports Commission for sponsoring this tournament.
The overall winners are:
UNDER 11 – MIXED DOUBLES
2nd Liam Brumell & Rio Alexander
1st Joel Rambirche & Anjaneysa Godette
UNDER 11 – GIRLS SINGLES
3RD Arianna Bassier
2nd Rio Alexander
1stAnjaneysa Godette
UNDER 11 – BOY’S SINGLES
3RD Liam Brummel
2nd Joel Rambirche
1st Ethan Bulkan
UNDER 15 – MIXED DOUBLES
2nd Avinash Ramnarine & Gabrielle Felix
1st Ruel Rambiriche & Gianna Ramnarine
UNDER 15 – BOY’S DOUBLES
3RD Mohamed Farouk & Lamar Lewis
3rd Jaquan Nedd& Micah Holder
2nd Egan Bulkan & Ethan Bulkan
1st Ruel Rambiriche & Avinash Ramanrine
UNDER 15 – GIRLS SINGLES
3rd Aaliyah Bacchus
3RD Gianna Ramnarine
2nd Gabrielle Felix
1st Malia Haley
UNDER 15 – BOY’S SINGLES
3rd Sergio Alexander
3RD Egan Bulkan
2nd Avinash Ramnarine
1st Ruel Rambiriche
UNDER 19 – MIXED DOUBLES
3rd Nikolas Pollard & Malia Haley
3rd Frank Waddell & Leshaunte Berkley
2nd Jedidiah Uwagboe & Neveah Eastman
1stXavio Alexander & Mishka Beharry
UNDER 19 – GIRL’S DOUBLES
3RD Aaliyah Bacchus & Tyra Gomes
3rd Gabrielle Felix & Gianna Ramnarine
2nd Neveah Eastman & Malia Haley
1st Mishka Beharry & Leshaunte Berkley
UNDER 19 – BOY’S DOUBLES
3RD Tristian Gouveia & Adeeb Zaman
3rd Jedidiah Uwagboe & Haresh Persaud
2nd Raah Russell & Jonathan Robinson
1st Jonathan Debidin & Frank Waddell
UNDER 19 – GIRLS SINGLES
3rd Genvieve Bookram
3RD Neveah Eastman
2ndLeshaunte Berkley
1st Mishka Beharry
UNDER 19 – BOY’S SINGLES
3rd Raah Russell
3RD Frank Waddell
2nd Joanathan Debidin
1stXavio Alexander
