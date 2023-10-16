Xavio Alexander is boy’s Under-19 champion as Ruel Rambirche and Mishka Beharry emerges as triple champions in the U-15 and U-19 respectively

NSC Junior National Badminton Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – The National Sports Commission Junior National Badminton Tournament concluded with Xavio Alexander emerging the winner of the U-19 Boy’s Singles and Mishka Beharry the U-19 Girl’s Singles champion.

In the U-15 Boy’s Singles Ruel Rambirche copped the first prize and on the distaff side Malia Haley.

In the Under 11 category, Ethan Bulkanfor Boy’s Singles and Anjaneysa Godette for the girls gained the first spot.

There were two triple champions coming out of the tournament in the Under15 category, Ruel Rambirche got gold in the Boy’s Singles, Boy’s Doubles with Avinash Ramnarine and in the Mixed Doubles he teamed up with Gianna Ramnarine. The GBA hasn’t had a Boy’s Triple Champion since Narayan Ramdhani. The other triple champion in the Under19 Category is Mishka Beharry who secured gold medals in the Under-19 Girl’s Singles, Doubles with Leshaunte Berkeley and Mixed Doubles with Xavio Alexander.

The Guyana Badminton Association wishes to thank the Director of Sports and the National Sports Commission for sponsoring this tournament.

The overall winners are:

UNDER 11 – MIXED DOUBLES

2nd Liam Brumell & Rio Alexander

1st Joel Rambirche & Anjaneysa Godette

UNDER 11 – GIRLS SINGLES

3RD Arianna Bassier

2nd Rio Alexander

1stAnjaneysa Godette

UNDER 11 – BOY’S SINGLES

3RD Liam Brummel

2nd Joel Rambirche

1st Ethan Bulkan

UNDER 15 – MIXED DOUBLES

2nd Avinash Ramnarine & Gabrielle Felix

1st Ruel Rambiriche & Gianna Ramnarine

UNDER 15 – BOY’S DOUBLES

3RD Mohamed Farouk & Lamar Lewis

3rd Jaquan Nedd& Micah Holder

2nd Egan Bulkan & Ethan Bulkan

1st Ruel Rambiriche & Avinash Ramanrine

UNDER 15 – GIRLS SINGLES

3rd Aaliyah Bacchus

3RD Gianna Ramnarine

2nd Gabrielle Felix

1st Malia Haley

UNDER 15 – BOY’S SINGLES

3rd Sergio Alexander

3RD Egan Bulkan

2nd Avinash Ramnarine

1st Ruel Rambiriche

UNDER 19 – MIXED DOUBLES

3rd Nikolas Pollard & Malia Haley

3rd Frank Waddell & Leshaunte Berkley

2nd Jedidiah Uwagboe & Neveah Eastman

1stXavio Alexander & Mishka Beharry

UNDER 19 – GIRL’S DOUBLES

3RD Aaliyah Bacchus & Tyra Gomes

3rd Gabrielle Felix & Gianna Ramnarine

2nd Neveah Eastman & Malia Haley

1st Mishka Beharry & Leshaunte Berkley

UNDER 19 – BOY’S DOUBLES

3RD Tristian Gouveia & Adeeb Zaman

3rd Jedidiah Uwagboe & Haresh Persaud

2nd Raah Russell & Jonathan Robinson

1st Jonathan Debidin & Frank Waddell

UNDER 19 – GIRLS SINGLES

3rd Genvieve Bookram

3RD Neveah Eastman

2ndLeshaunte Berkley

1st Mishka Beharry

UNDER 19 – BOY’S SINGLES

3rd Raah Russell

3RD Frank Waddell

2nd Joanathan Debidin

1stXavio Alexander

Day 3 Match results – Saturday, October 14th, 2023

BD U19 Finals- Jonathan Debidin/Frank Waddell Raah Russell/Jonathan Robinson21-12, 21-12 XD U15 Finals –Ruel Rambiriche/Gianna Ramnarine Avinash Ramnarine/Gabrielle Felix 21-14, 21-19 XD U19 Finals – Xavio Alexander/Mishka Beharry Jedidiah Uwagboe/Navaeh Eastman21-4, 21-7 BS U15 Finals – Ruel Rambiriche Avinash Ramnarine21-14, 21-14 XD U11 Finals – Joel Rambiriche/Anjaneysa Godette Liam Brumell/Riyo Alexander 21-5, 21-12 GS U19 Finals – Mishka Beharry Leshaunte Berkley21-9, 21-13 BS U19 Finals – Xavio Alexander Joanathan Debidin 21-15, 21-11 GD U19 – Navaeh Eastman/Malia Haley Gabrielle Felix/Gianna Ramnarine 21-12, 21-17